Snyder Won’t Return To “Justice League”

Filmmaker Zack Snyder stepped away from the “Justice League” project earlier this year to deal with a family tragedy, handing over the reins to one of the biggest projects of the year to Joss Whedon to finish the film.

Several months on, Snyder is now beginning to make steps back behind the camera with his new iPhone shot short film “Snow Steam Iron” which has just been released in full on the social media platform Vero.

Speaking with Wired this week, he revealed he’s getting back to work but won’t be reuniting with the “Justice League” group, saying it would be “unfair in a lot of ways” for him to be involved again after being off the movie for so long:

“I’m at a place where I feel excited about it and I’m happy for my guys and I love these people that are working on it, and they’re my family and I think they’re doing an amazing job, but I’ve kind of just let them do their thing.”

Snyder’s next film will be the Afghan war drama “The Last Photograph” which he’s tweaking and prepping for in coming months, while he’s also still working on the script for his adaptation of Ayn Rand’s “The Fountainhead”.

The full short is up at Vero, check out the trailer below: