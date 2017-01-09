All

Jackman Is Alone In Two More “Logan” Photos

Garth Franklin -
0

“Ghost in the Shell” Re-Release In February

Garth Franklin -
0

“Beauty and the Beast” Globes Promo Spot

Garth Franklin -
0

Four More Promos For FX’s “Legion”

Garth Franklin -
0

Netflix’s “Unfortunate Events” Gets More Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

International Trailers: The “Baywatch” Movie

Garth Franklin -
0

First Netflix “Santa Clarita Diet” Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

The 2017 Golden Globe Winners

Garth Franklin -
0

New “Justice League,” “Pirates,” “Alien” Photos

Garth Franklin -
0

Matt Ryan’s Constantine Joins CW Seed

Garth Franklin -
0

Disney’s New “Beauty and the Beast” Poster

Garth Franklin -
0

The CW Renews A Bunch Of Its Shows

Garth Franklin -
0

Carnahan Finishes “Uncharted” Film Script

Garth Franklin -
0

Edwards Explains Iconic “Rogue One” Trailer Shots

Garth Franklin -
0

“Power Rangers” VR Shows Off New Artwork

Garth Franklin -
0

News Bits: Rim, Switch, Ziggy, Walking, Injustice

Garth Franklin -
0

Scorsese Scraps Planned “Sinatra” Film

Garth Franklin -
0

Movies

Jackman Is Alone In Two More “Logan” Photos

Garth Franklin -
0

“Ghost in the Shell” Re-Release In February

Garth Franklin -
0

“Beauty and the Beast” Globes Promo Spot

Garth Franklin -
0

International Trailers: The “Baywatch” Movie

Garth Franklin -
0

The 2017 Golden Globe Winners

Garth Franklin -
0

New “Justice League,” “Pirates,” “Alien” Photos

Garth Franklin -
0

Disney’s New “Beauty and the Beast” Poster

Garth Franklin -
0

Carnahan Finishes “Uncharted” Film Script

Garth Franklin -
0

Edwards Explains Iconic “Rogue One” Trailer Shots

Garth Franklin -
0

“Power Rangers” VR Shows Off New Artwork

Garth Franklin -
0

News Bits: Rim, Switch, Ziggy, Walking, Injustice

Garth Franklin -
0

Scorsese Scraps Planned “Sinatra” Film

Garth Franklin -
0

“Transformers: The Last Knight” First TV Spot

Garth Franklin -
0

Tom Hardy Explains His Difficult Reputation

Garth Franklin -
0

Streaming Finally Eclipses Disc Sales In 2016

Garth Franklin -
0

Sony Classics Scores Guadagnino’s “Name”

Garth Franklin -
0

“Thor” Mockumentary & “Strange” Art Updates

Garth Franklin -
0

TV

Four More Promos For FX’s “Legion”

Garth Franklin -
0

Netflix’s “Unfortunate Events” Gets More Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

First Netflix “Santa Clarita Diet” Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

The 2017 Golden Globe Winners

Garth Franklin -
0

Matt Ryan’s Constantine Joins CW Seed

Garth Franklin -
0

The CW Renews A Bunch Of Its Shows

Garth Franklin -
0

“Supergirl” Casts Gadiot As Mr. Mxyzptlk

Garth Franklin -
0

Hulu Promotes “Harlots,” “National” & More

Garth Franklin -
0

First Trailer For Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale”

Garth Franklin -
0

Dunst, “Lobster” Director Team On “God” Series

Garth Franklin -
0

Disney XD’s “Spider-Man,” “Big Hero 6” Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

Netflix & Jason Momoa’s “Frontier” Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

Alan Ball’s New HBO Series Casts Up

Garth Franklin -
0

TV News: Sun, Flint, Goldbergs, Princess

Garth Franklin -
0

“Archer” Goes Noir In First S8 Promos

Garth Franklin -
0

The CW Planning A “Charmed” Reboot

Garth Franklin -
0

“Voltron Legendary Defender” S2 Final Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

Games

“Mass Effect: Andromeda” CES 2017 Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

“Mass Effect Andromeda” Set For March 21st

Garth Franklin -
0

“Tomb Raider” Game Writer Departs Franchise

Garth Franklin -
0

“Rime” Re-Reveal Game Trailer Sets Date

Garth Franklin -
0

“Alien Covenant” Gets A VR Experience

Garth Franklin -
0

“Suicide Squad” Game Ditched For Batman

Garth Franklin -
0

“Infinite Warfare” Is 2016’s Best-Selling Game…Sort Of

Garth Franklin -
0

“Horizon Zero Dawn” Gets A Story Featurette

Garth Franklin -
0

“Batman: Telltale Series” Final Chapter Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

“The Last of Us: Part II” Is Missing A Director

Garth Franklin -
0

“Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite” Extended Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

PlayStation Experience 2016: Game Announcements

Garth Franklin -
0

PlayStation Experience 2016: New Trailers

Garth Franklin -
0

“The Last of Us: Part II” Announcement Trailer

Garth Franklin -
0

“Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” Game Demo

Garth Franklin -
0

Eight Minutes Of “Prey” Gameplay

Garth Franklin -
0

Game Trailers From The 2016 Game Awards

Garth Franklin -
0

Movie Trailers

International Trailers: The “Baywatch” Movie

Garth Franklin -
0

Final Trailer: “The Space Between Us”

Garth Franklin -
0

Announcement Trailer: “Cult of Chucky”

Garth Franklin -
0

New Trailer: “Rings”

Garth Franklin -
0

Extended Trailer: “Fifty Shades Darker”

Garth Franklin -
0

First Trailer: Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant”

Garth Franklin -
0

First Trailer: James Franco In “I Am Michael”

Garth Franklin -
0

Trailer: Oliver Hirschbiegel’s “13 Minutes”

Garth Franklin -
0

Trailer: The Animated “Resident Evil: Vendetta”

Garth Franklin -
0

Teaser Trailer: “The Lost City Of Z”

Garth Franklin -
0

International Trailer: Martin Scorsese’s “Silence”

Garth Franklin -
0

U.S. Trailer: “War on Everyone”

Garth Franklin -
0

First Trailer: “The Emoji Movie”

Garth Franklin -
0

Full Trailer: “A Cure for Wellness”

Garth Franklin -
0

U.S. Trailer: Studio Ghibli’s “Ocean Waves”

Garth Franklin -
0

Final Trailer: Peter Berg’s “Patriots Day”

Garth Franklin -
0

Full Trailer & Poster: “John Wick: Chapter 2”

Garth Franklin -
0

Features

The 2017 Golden Globe Winners

Garth Franklin -
0
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are now underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association handing out honors. ...

New “Justice League,” “Pirates,” “Alien” Photos

Garth Franklin -
0
USA Today have published their 2017 film preview guide this weekend and included high-res new stills from several major films including "Pirates of the...

Streaming Finally Eclipses Disc Sales In 2016

Garth Franklin -
0
Trade organisation Digital Entertainment Group has released figures for U.S. home entertainment spending for 2016 and two big trends have emerged in these annual...

Movie Reviews

Review: “Silence”

Gary Dowell -
0
Martin Scorsese once said that the two most important things in his life were "my art and my religion." Nowhere has that been more...

Review #2: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Tom Brennan -
0
Let's get this out of the way - 'Rogue One' is the best "Star Wars" film since "The Empire Strikes Back". Unshackled by the...

Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Gary Dowell -
0
There is indeed life to be found in the "Star Wars" franchise beyond the saga of the Skywalker clan. Despite being a prequel scandalized...

Upcoming Movies

Underworld

January 6th 2017

January 13th 2017

January 20th 2017

Upcoming Discs

Blair Witch

January 3rd 2017

Upcoming Games

Milkmaid of the Galaxy

January 5th 2017

January 13th 2017

January 20th 2017

More Movie Release Dates
More DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates
More Video Game Release Dates
© 1997-2017, Dark Futures Pty. Limited. All Rights Reserved.