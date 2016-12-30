Movie Trailers
Features
“Deadpool” Is 2016’s Most Pirated Film
Following their publication of the most downloaded TV series of 2016, Torrent Freak has now published the list of the most pirated movies of...
VOTD: The Epidemic Of Passable Movies
2016 has been a strange year for filmgoing. In indie circles, the overall standard has been high but there's been few real standouts...
The Most Pirated TV Series Of 2016
The first of the annual piracy lists has hit today, this one taking into consideration the most pirated TV series of the year. TorrentFreak...
Movie Reviews
Review #2: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Let's get this out of the way - 'Rogue One' is the best "Star Wars" film since "The Empire Strikes Back". Unshackled by the...
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
There is indeed life to be found in the "Star Wars" franchise beyond the saga of the Skywalker clan. Despite being a prequel scandalized...
Review: “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”
On the surface, it's easy to dismiss "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as a cynical cash-grab squeezed from a lucrative franchise. It...