Movie Trailers
Features
The 2017 Oscar Nominations
This year's Oscar nominations took a different approach, skipping the press conference and doing a twenty minute pre-taped direct streaming broadcast live this morning. "La...
VOTD: John McTiernan’s “Ghost Recon” Promo
The other week Ubisoft quietly released online 'The Red Dot,' a commercial for its upcoming video game "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands". The...
A Mixup Led To The Ending Of “Se7en”
Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker wrote "Seven" back in the early 1990s and at the time "Christmas Vacation" director Jeremiah Chechik was slated to helm....
Movie Reviews
Review: “Live By Night”
When Ben Affleck adapted Dennis Lehane's gritty crime novel "Gone Baby Gone" to the big screen in 2007, he established himself as a...
Review: “Silence”
Martin Scorsese once said that the two most important things in his life were "my art and my religion." Nowhere has that been more...
Review #2: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Let's get this out of the way - 'Rogue One' is the best "Star Wars" film since "The Empire Strikes Back". Unshackled by the...
Upcoming Movies
January 27th 2017
Upcoming Discs
January 24th 2017
- A Month of Sundays
- Attack On Titan: Season One
- Blood Rage: Special Edition
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Erased: Volume Two
- I’m Not Ashamed
- Inferno (2016)
- Poltergeist II: Collector’s Edition
- Poltergeist III: Collector’s Edition
- Sabotage (1939)
- Sherlock: Season Four
- The Light Between Oceans
- The Man Who Fell to Earth: Limited Collector’s Edition
- The Men’s Club (1986)
- The Monster (2016)
- The Vessel (2016)
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
- Wait Until Dark
- Warriors (1979)