A Mixup Led To The Ending Of “Se7en”
Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker wrote "Seven" back in the early 1990s and at the time "Christmas Vacation" director Jeremiah Chechik was slated to helm....
First Look: Marvel’s “Defenders” Cover Shoot
Marvel and Netflix have offered a first look at the upcoming event series "Marvel’s The Defenders" to Entertainment Weekly. The quartet of heroes...
Garth Franklin’s Best Films Of 2016
2016 proved a bumper year that, though having very few true standouts, had a quite high average in terms of the quality of films...
Review: “Silence”
Martin Scorsese once said that the two most important things in his life were "my art and my religion." Nowhere has that been more...
Review #2: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Let's get this out of the way - 'Rogue One' is the best "Star Wars" film since "The Empire Strikes Back". Unshackled by the...
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
There is indeed life to be found in the "Star Wars" franchise beyond the saga of the Skywalker clan. Despite being a prequel scandalized...
January 20th 2017
