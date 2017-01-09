Movie Trailers
The 2017 Golden Globe Winners
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are now underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association handing out honors. ...
New “Justice League,” “Pirates,” “Alien” Photos
USA Today have published their 2017 film preview guide this weekend and included high-res new stills from several major films including "Pirates of the...
Streaming Finally Eclipses Disc Sales In 2016
Trade organisation Digital Entertainment Group has released figures for U.S. home entertainment spending for 2016 and two big trends have emerged in these annual...
Review: “Silence”
Martin Scorsese once said that the two most important things in his life were "my art and my religion." Nowhere has that been more...
Review #2: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Let's get this out of the way - 'Rogue One' is the best "Star Wars" film since "The Empire Strikes Back". Unshackled by the...
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
There is indeed life to be found in the "Star Wars" franchise beyond the saga of the Skywalker clan. Despite being a prequel scandalized...
